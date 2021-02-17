Haughton makes emergency appeal to save water in winter weather

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Town of Haughton says it is making a special emergency appeal to Village Water System customers to conserve as much water as possible during winter weather conditions.

The town is down to five working wells and the tanks at the working wells are very low. According to officials, this will lead to a reduction in water pressure resulting in the town issuing a boil advisory for drinking water and could possibly lead to a water outage such as being faced by Benton, Bossier City, and Shreveport.

“Customers may very well see some brown water due to the high amount of iron in a tank that is low on capacity,” the Town of Haughton said Wednesday.

“By reducing your usage, you will allow the tanks to fill up again. Temperatures are not at the critical stage that they have been in the past two days. Again, we ask that you conserve as much as possible to allow the system to continue to function for us all.”