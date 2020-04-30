Haughton man charged with rape of seven-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars, accused of raping a seven-year-old girl.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office, 19-year-old Oscar Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of Kings Hwy and taken in for questioning about sexually assaulting a young girl after her family contacted authorities.

Detectives say they learned during the interview that Gonzalez had been raping the victim since she was two years old.

Gonzalez has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of first-degree rape.

No bond has been set.

