Impairment suspected in car crash that left Haughton man dead, another injured

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police suspect impairment in a crash that claimed the life of a Haughton man and left a Shreveport man injured in De Soto Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to LSP, state troopers received a call just before 12:00 p.m. about a fatal crash involving three cars on Interstate 49, just north of Louisiana Highway 175.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that the body of 62-year-old Samuel Rodriquez was traveling northbound on I-49 behind 62-year-old William Liker, of Shreveport, and 37-year-old Kenneth Moore, of Bossier City.

Rodriguez was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup truck, Liker was driving a 2020 Ford pickup truck, and Moore was driving a 2009 Mack Truck.

For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez struck the rear of Liker’s pickup and the impact forced Liker’s truck into the rear of Moore’s trailer. Then, Rodriguez’s truck ran off the road.

Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Liker was also taken to a local hospital and he was treated for his injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.