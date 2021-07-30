‘He had the right to live:’ Neighbors react to drive-by shooting that killed toddler

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Neighbors are speaking up after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Minden Wednesday night, saying they are fed up with the shootings.

“What the police can do? I mean…they’re shooting every night,” said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

John Hampton, who heard the twenty-plus shots that were fired as he and his wife were watching TV, says shootings in the area have been going on for the last six months now.

Minden Police received the call about a drive-by shooting on Plum street around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after, they received a call about a toddler who was shot.

The child was rushed to the Minden Medical Center, where he later died.

The police department says every detective on the force went to multiple crime scenes to ensure the victim received the investigation he deserved.

“We are looking at different surveillance videos trying to get a better description of either a vehicle or person involved. We’ve got people of interest we’re not releasing the names just yet. We’re trying to track down potential witnesses or potential suspects,” said Minden Police Lt. Chris Cheatham.

Hampton says he knew the family, adding they are “good people” who stay to themselves.

“It’s pathetic. Why would you want that little child to be gone? He had the right to live, now it’s gone. You can’t replace a life.”

Minden police say they questioned everyone who was home at the time.

So far, no arrests have been made

Police say this is currently under investigation, and urge those who would like to make an anonymous tip, to call the Minden police department.