Head-on collision in Coushatta leaves man dead, LSP investigating

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Coushatta man is dead following a head-on collision on Louisiana Highway 1 Saturday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, troopers received a call just after 8:00 a.m. about a crash involving two cars just south of U.S. Highway 84.
Investigators say 31-year-old Marvin Rogers was traveling southbound on U.S. HWY 84 in a 2010 Nissan Altima, and at the same time, a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on the same highway. For reasons still under investigation, Rogers crossed the centerline and struck the GMC head-on.
Rogers was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash but died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the GMC, who was restrained, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
LSP says impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
