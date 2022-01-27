SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a head-on crash in Shreveport that killed one person Thursday night.

According to deputies, an SUV was traveling south on E. Kings Highway just after 7:00 p.m. when it collided head-on with a sedan heading northbound. The driver of the sedan died at the scene. There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A section of E. Kings Highway from E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop to University Place is closed as investigators are working on the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.