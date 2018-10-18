Head-on crash kills two people in Caddo Parish

Two people are dead after an SUV collides head-on with a car in Caddo Parish.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy 80.

Witnesses told investigators that a Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound when the driver tried to pass a pickup truck and hit an eastbound Pontiac Vibe head on.

The RAV4 traveled through the ditch and caught fire. The Vibe coasted to the shoulder.



There were two occupants in each vehicle. The passenger in the Vibe died in the crash. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health.

The passenger in the RAV4 was also taken transported to Ochsner LSU Health but later died from their injuries. The driver of the RAV4 has not been located.

No identities have been released at this time.