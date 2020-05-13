Heading back into workplaces means serious infection control techniques because your coworkers can be asymptomatic and spread the virus to you

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health experts have said workplaces and businesses need to look and function differently to avoid people getting the coronavirus and we all need to use infection control techniques to protect one another.

One viral-ridden surface or face-to-face interaction without a mask is all it takes. Being hyper vigilant with infection control is live-saving. With more people soon coming together again inside workplaces the virus is looking for new hosts.

“I think we all need to be concerned now that we are reopening. But I think people need to realize there is still a virus circulating within the community. I think every business is going to have to decide how to do its best to socially distance its employees,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Director of Children Services WKHS.

Doctor Bocchini has a career in treating infectious diseases. He said a big concern is asymptomatic people infecting coworkers without realizing it. Do not take for granted how important a face mask is and stay more than six feet away from each other.

“In an office with multiple people you need to have a face mask. You want to minimize those conversations without masks,” Bocchini said.

Keep interactions short to reduce the risk of transmission.

A check out at the grocery store has a low risk, but it’s not zero. Compared to the high risk of close contact in small spaces. So think open spaces with lots of air flow and find a window to open.

Doctor Bocchini said meetings should not take place with ten or more people who can not be more than six feet a part.

“Since the virus can potentially be up in the air for a period of time, the more you increase air exchanges the more likelihood you are going to reduce the amount of virus in the air more quickly,” Bocchini said.

For surfaces you can use a paper towel or napkin to open door handles and knobs, but it does not guarantee you won’t pick up the virus. Bocchini said washing your hands immediately after touching those surfaces is best. Do not wear gloves because that can lead to more spread of the virus.

He also said it’s very important for high risk people or those living with someone who is high risk to follow the phase one recommendation of staying home.

For everyone else, it’s up to you to continue to curve the spread.

Dr. Bocchini also once the stay-at-home order is lifted to make sure your children are up to date on their vaccinations because hospitals do need another type of infectious disease outbreak to occur.