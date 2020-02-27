HEAL UP International Health & Wellness Expo coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The HEAL UP International Health & Wellness Expo is coming to Shreveport.

The Expo will give the public an opportunity to hear from speakers on medical dental, and healthy lifestyle topics.

Event goers will also have the chance to receive health and dental screenings.

Dr. Pierre Johnson, author of “Pulse of Perseverance” will be the celebrity guest speaker.

The HEAL UP International Health & Wellness Expo will be on March 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Agriculture Building at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Admission is free to the public.

If your business or organization would like to participate in the expo, contact Dr. John Danzell III by phone: 318-560-0562 or email: admin@heal-up.org

You can find more information about the event here.