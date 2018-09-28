Health Department offers funding for mosquito control efforts in Shreveport-Bossier

Funding is now available to help Shreveport and other communities start new mosquito control programs.

Using a one-time grant of $1 million from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Louisiana Department of Health is now offering funding to local governments to help them establish new mosquito control programs.

With the funding from the CDC, the Louisiana Department of Health will award four individual grants to parishes or municipalities that currently do not have an in-house mosquito abatement district.

Those who receive the grants from the Louisiana Department of Health can use the money to purchase equipment and supplies to jump-start local mosquito control efforts.

Local governments must apply for the funding from the Department. The amount of each individual award will be adjusted depending on the number of qualified applicants.

To enhance surveillance and control efforts, the funding may also be awarded to an existing mosquito abatement district in which local transmission of Zika virus is discovered.

Earlier this month, the Department provided funding of $250,000 to both St. Mary and Assumption parishes. Kyle Moppert, state medical entomologist, said these funds have helped both parishes purchase the equipment and supplies needed for comprehensive mosquito surveillance and control programs.

Moppert said, “These funds will help more parishes begin similar surveillance-based programs. Surveillance is the first critical step because identifying disease-carrying mosquitoes allows communities to target control efforts that ultimately keep residents safe from a host of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and Zika.”

Mosquito surveillance, which is the seasonal monitoring of mosquito larva and adults, allows communities to identify which mosquito species are present in the area, monitor changes in mosquito populations and detect mosquito-borne diseases.

All of these factors help determine more effectively which mosquito control measures should be taken and assists in targeting spraying efforts.

Through September 15, 79 cases of West Nile Virus have been identified in Louisiana. The Department compiles surveillance reports which are released weekly. Those reports can be found here.

For more information and to apply, contact Kyle Moppert at kyle.moppert@la.gov.