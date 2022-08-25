SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than two-thirds of the 8,600 jobs available in Northwest Louisiana are in the healthcare sector, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Hospitals have reported record numbers of employees retiring or taking on new professional endeavors. This trend was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and has left hundreds of nursing, physician, and medical sector support jobs open for hire.

The same data, updated daily, show there are nearly 14,000 people actively looking for work in the region. It all makes for a more competitive job market, but with the majority of the openings in healthcare, it’s even tougher for those without the necessary qualifications and experience.

There are opportunities for those seeking part-time employment, however. Retail sales consist of more than 1,000 potential job openings in the area. While local hospital systems top the list of employers with the most job openings, Caddo Parish Schools is in the top five, along with the corporation that owns Burger King and Popeye’s.

Which employers are hiring near me?

Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE website lists the following businesses in the Shreveport area as the employers with the most job openings.

What jobs are available near me?

Jobs in the medical profession lead the region with more than 7,000 open positions. The leading occupations overall are:

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Physicians

Food prep workers

Retail sales

Some formal education, training, or certification are required to fill most of the available jobs, but hundreds only require a high school diploma or GED.

If you are not currently qualified for jobs in the healthcare industry, there are also opportunities for job training and certification programs that can prepare job seekers for high-earning jobs in the area.

The state’s jobless report for July shows that the state unemployment rate is at a historic low of 4.5%. The rate is a little higher in Caddo Parish at 5.3%. Bossier had the lowest unemployment at 3.4%.