Healthcare workers at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Frontline healthcare workers at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier got their first COVID-19 inoculations Monday, hours after the hospital system received more than 420 doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s an honor to be in healthcare and to be able to take care of people who are sick,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steen Trawick, who sees the arrival of the vaccines as a light at the end of the tunnel and an acknowledgment of the critical work they are doing on the frontlines of the pandemic. “I can’t think of anything nobler, and the frontline providers that are receiving their vaccinations today, it says everything.”

While Trawick says he has never seen a vaccination developed this fast during his career and he can see how that might make some skeptical, he is confident it is effective and safe.

“The vaccine uses RNA, actually mRNA, to have the cell take it in and it tells the cell to make the protein on the outside of the cell. It’s that protein that causes the body to make antibiotics. So when it recognizes or sees the virus within someone, it has the antibiotics and can attack it.”

Some of the first healthcare workers who got the shots Monday said it is a relief to be one step closer to some type of normalcy.

“We all have felt that way, some disconnect with our family, friends, and I think this is going to help us protect each other,” said Justine Moore.

“It is very important for me to add any type of barrier or protection I can provide for myself, my family, and the rest of the community,” Nick Huckaby said.

“These men and women have been on the front line taking care of COVID patients since March 13th when the very first patient walked in our door and they have seen so much happen in that period of time,” said Dr. Trawick.

Typical side effects for many vaccines include things like a sore arm from the shot, fever, and muscle aches. In the Pfizer study, participants also reported fatigue, headache, and chills. Those who lined up to get the shot on Monday were comfortable with the potential short-term discomfort for the longer-term payoff.

“You will have typical symptoms like flu-like syndrome for a day or two, but I think it is well worth it to go through that,” said Moore.

Dr. Trawick says another shipment of the vaccine is expected in the coming days to help protect more than 1,800 hospital employees in the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot 21 days after the first.