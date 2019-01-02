Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Heavy rain may flood some Caddo Parish communities

CADDO PARISH, La. - Some communities in Caddo Parish may soon experience flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

Wallace Lake is expected to rise to around 156 feet by Saturday.

As of now it's at 151 feet. Which is flood stage according to the National Weather Service.

The rise of the lake may affect the southern part of Caddo Parish.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Levee District say flooding is expected from Keithville all the way up to east Shreveport so it's best to plan ahead if you live in the area.

