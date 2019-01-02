Heavy rain may flood some Caddo Parish communities
CADDO PARISH, La. - Some communities in Caddo Parish may soon experience flooding due to the heavy rainfall.
Wallace Lake is expected to rise to around 156 feet by Saturday.
As of now it's at 151 feet. Which is flood stage according to the National Weather Service.
The rise of the lake may affect the southern part of Caddo Parish.
Officials with the Caddo Parish Levee District say flooding is expected from Keithville all the way up to east Shreveport so it's best to plan ahead if you live in the area.
More Stories
-
Rain threat to stick around through Thursday night with a Flash Flood…
-
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy sat down with KTAL NBC 6 to talk about…
-
Leaders at TxDOT are keeping tabs on how weather conditions…