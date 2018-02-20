Helicopter training exercise underway at BAFB

The loud noises you are hearing in parts of Bossier City are due to a helicopter training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Army Joint Readiness Training Center is conducting unconventional warfare training using helicopters today on the east side of BAFB.

Other military services’ units occasionally use Barksdale’s range areas for readiness, sustainment, and pre-deployment training.

Barksdale does have a wild boar population control program but does not use heavy weapons, helicopters or other aerial forces to implement the program.