Help area families by donating to Brookshire’s Spirit of Christmas Food Drive

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – You can help make sure area families have enough to eat this holiday season by donating to Brookshire Grocery Co.’s 39th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive.

The food drive, which is currently underway, will run through Friday, Dec. 18.

All Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will collect donations of non-perishable food items to be donated to local service organizations and food pantries for distribution.

Pre-assembled grab bags of food items will be available to purchase and donate to the drive, and monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout. Funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive.

Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said, “Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve. We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread. We know people are in need this holiday season and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve. With the generous support of our customers and local service organizations, we hope to assist 18,000 households.”

