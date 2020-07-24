Help available if you have trouble paying utility bills

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Assistance with utility bills may be available to families facing hardships in Shreveport-Bossier.

Listed below are non-profit organizations that could possibly help customers with keeping their utility bills current:

Centerpoint Energy (gas): Customer service: 866-275-5252.

City of Shreveport: Customer service: 318-673-5110. Shreveport Water Assistance Program: 318-673-5110.

DOWAS (water): Customer service: 318-673-5110. Emergency: 318-673-7600.

Socialization Services (water only): 318-671-5800.

Information above does not guarantee that assistance will be provided. Client eligibility and funding availability will be determined by each charitable organization or agency.

For a referral and resource guide, you may also contact The Society of St. Vincent De Paul on their help line at 318-865-7807.

Volunteers are available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.