Help available if you have trouble paying utility bills

BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Assistance with utility bills may be available to families facing hardships in Shreveport-Bossier.
Listed below are non-profit organizations that could possibly help customers with keeping their utility bills current:
- Centerpoint Energy (gas): Customer service: 866-275-5252.
- City of Shreveport: Customer service: 318-673-5110. Shreveport Water Assistance Program: 318-673-5110.
- DOWAS (water): Customer service: 318-673-5110. Emergency: 318-673-7600.
- Socialization Services (water only): 318-671-5800.
Information above does not guarantee that assistance will be provided. Client eligibility and funding availability will be determined by each charitable organization or agency.
For a referral and resource guide, you may also contact The Society of St. Vincent De Paul on their help line at 318-865-7807.
Volunteers are available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
