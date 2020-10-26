Help BCPD find missing 14-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a missing 14-year-old who ran away from a Bossier City youth shelter.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division, around 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 Aaron Starr left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center.

Aaron is described as standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with red stripes and gray pants.

Detectives said that Aaron is from Shreveport and may have gone to the Highland neighborhood.

Anyone who knows where Aaron may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

