Help BCPD find missing Shreveport teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help finding a 15-year-old who has been missing since last week.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, around 11 p.m. Saturday Sha’Krya Gray, of Shreveport, ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd.

Sha’Krya is described as a black female, standing 5’2” tall and weighing around 150 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, white shirt, multicolored tights and black sandals.

Investigators believe Sha’Krya is in the Shreveport area.

Anyone with any information on where Sha’Krya may be is urged to call BCPD Juvenile Crimes Unit at (318) 741-8697.