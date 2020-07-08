Help Bossier City Police find missing 16-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a missing 16-year-old from Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Nazareth Ramos-Urbina was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at her home on Meadowview Dr.

Nazareth is described as standing between 5′ 4″ and 5’5″ tall and weighing between 120 to 125 lbs. She has shoulder length black hair and was last seen wearing a black dress.

Investigators have unconfirmed information that Nazareth may be with an unidentified adult male.

Anyone who has information on where Nazareth could be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.