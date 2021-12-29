Help called in for chemical cleanup at Highland fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire in a Shreveport home Wednesday afternoon caused a scare when it was discovered chemicals were being stored in the burning garage.

Around 1:30 in the afternoon firefighters were called to a house fire on Egan St. in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. While they were getting the fire under control they noticed potentially dangerous storage containers in the garage. There was a moment when they were concerned about the situation.

“Started to get the fire knocked down and noticed we had a couple of drums of an unknown substance. Found out it was kerosene. One can did breach and we had a small leak, but we’ve got all of that contained.”

It took 15 minutes to get the fire out and a sand truck was called in to help contain the chemicals. State police have been called in to help with the cleanup while they make sure nothing from the site enters the storm drains.

No one was hurt during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by authorities.