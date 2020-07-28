Help CPSO locate missing Keithville man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing Keithville man.

32-year-old Jesse Eugene Taylor of Keithville was last seen on July 18 around Barron Road, according to CPSO.

Taylor is a white male, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighs around 175 LBS. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say there is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information about where Mr. Taylor is contact Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis at 318-675-2170.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.