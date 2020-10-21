Help families impacted by COVID-19 by donating to CPSO food drive

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are pictured with 1,000 pounds of food that sheriff’s employees donated to the Food Bank in 2019. Courtesy: CPSO

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can help area families impacted by the coronavirus by donating to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office food drive.

CPSO says donations of dry goods and food staples are being accepted through Nov. 18 and will help benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said holding a food drive is especially important this year to assist those who have been affected by COVID-19.

“Many of our friends and neighbors have lost significant income or access to meals because of COVID-19,” Prator said. “The Food Bank and our community need our help, so I encourage you to donate what you can. One canned good or 20, we would appreciate your help.”

This is the second year the Sheriff’s Office has held a drive for the Food Bank of NWLA. Last year, CPSO employees donated almost 1,000 pounds of food.

Donations of non-perishable items are being accepted at any of the following Caddo Sheriff’s Office locations:

Caddo Correctional Center, 1101 Forum Drive; Programs/Investigations,

1501 Corporate Drive; Caddo Courthouse/Tax Department,

501 Texas Street; the Sheriff’s Administrative Offices in Government Plaza,

505 Travis Street; and any of the CPSO substations located at 4910 North Market in Shreveport, 9956 Mansfield Road in Keithville, and 11411 Hwy. 1 North in Oil City.

The Top 10 most requested food drive items are canned meat (tuna fish, salmon, or chicken); peanut butter; dried beans in a one or two-pound bag; rice in a one or two-pound bag; pasta/macaroni and cheese; canned vegetables; canned fruit; any boxed cereal, oatmeal or grits; flour and sugar (five-pound bag or less). No glass containers.

