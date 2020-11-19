Help feed local families by participating in Turkey Trot, holiday concert

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can help feed families in Shreveport-Bossier by going for a run or attending a holiday concert.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will be holding several events over the next month to help fight hunger in the community.

Here is a list of activities that you can participate in that will make it possible for families to have food on their tables this Thanksgiving and Christmas:

Turkey Trot 5K Run

Thursday, Nov. 26

1/2 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m.

3 mile Trail Run at 8:30 a.m.

Stoner Boat Launch on 857 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport

Entry Fee: $30 Nov. 17-Nov. 27 and $35 race morning

For more information: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/SportspectrumTurkeyTrot

Chuck Jones Thanksgiving Benefit Concert

Saturday, Nov. 21

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Red River Brewery on 1200 Marshall St. Ste. #500, Shreveport

Local musician Chuck Jones has been blessed in his life, and he wants to pass those

blessings on to others by holding this concert:

Smoke-free event

Live bands

Raffles and giveaways

Limited munchies

Free admission

People are asked to bring canned or dry goods to the event

Kroger Community Care Hunger Program

From now through Wednesday, Dec. 23, Kroger customers will be able to support needy families through the Community Care Hunger program.

There will be displays throughout the store where you will find a “virtual

box” or “Community Care $10 Food Box” tab you can pull and bring to the register upon checkout.

You can also round up your general grocery purchase to the nearest $1, $5 or $10.

In addition to customer contributions, longstanding partner Coca-Cola has pledged $100,000 to the hunger program.

Kroger Dallas Division president Adam Wampler said, “Kroger is honored to have such strong partnerships with our area food banks, who share in our commitment to address food insecurity in our communities. The community needs us now, more than

ever, and through the energy and drive of our amazing associates and generosity of our

customers, we believe this program will help bring the community together to Feed the

Human Spirit™ this holiday season.”

Executive director, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Martha Marak said, “We are excited to join the fight against hunger with Kroger through the Kroger Community Care Hunger Program. The demand for our services is at an all-time high. We

are so grateful for our community partner – Kroger.”

For more information, visit your neighborhood Kroger.