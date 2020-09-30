Help fight Alzheimer’s by taking a walk in your neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can help fight Alzheimer’s disease by lacing up your shoes and taking a walk around your neighborhood.

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Shreveport residents to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Shreveport Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, but instead of holding a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alzheimer’s Association Vice President Wendy Vizek said, “This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere. The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated.

On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight

Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.

A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will also create

the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at the Lee Hedges

Stadium to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new

features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an

opportunity for the community to connect.

You can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track your steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage your Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

Manager of the Shreveport Walk to End Alzheimer’s Carolyn Tillman said, “Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we. We must continue on with our mission and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s visit: alz.org/walk.

