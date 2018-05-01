Help police find four missing teenagers

Police need your assistance locating four teenagers who ran away together from a Bossier City youth shelter.
 
The four ran away on April 20 from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd. 

The they are: 

  • McKenzie Howard – 13, black female, 5’4” tall, 165 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. 
  • Angel Brown – age 16, black female, 5’7” tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. 
  • Raven Williams – age 15, black female, 5’5” tall, 135 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. 
  • Toncheanna Bethley – age 14, black female, 5’ tall, 115 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. 

Anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.

