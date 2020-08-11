Help police find teen who ran away from Bossier shelter

BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help locating a 16-year-old who has been missing for over four months.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Kierra Thomas was last seen on April 3 when she left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Kierra, who also goes by the nicknames of KeKe and Ladybug, stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 138 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants, and a blue bandana.

Anyone who may have information on where Kierra could be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.

