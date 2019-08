SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man accused of breaking into a vehicle in downtown Shreveport.

The burglary happened back on April 25 in the 500 block of Texas St.

Investigators were able to get video of the suspect from a nearby business.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or use their app, P3Tips.