Help police identify suspect who robbed local hotel clerk

Investigators want to know if you recognize a suspect who robbed a local hotel clerk at gunpoint.

The robbery happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. back on Aug. 19 at the Quality Inn in the 1100 block of Delhi St. in Bossier City.

Detectives said the suspect forced the front doors open and entered the lobby of the hotel.

Once inside the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash from the hotel’s money drawer and ran away towards Hamilton Rd.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 6’0” tall and weighing between 190-220 lbs. He was wearing all black with a black hoodie, and what appear to be red athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this robbery suspect is urged to contact Bossier Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.