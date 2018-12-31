Help police identify suspected car burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. - Detectives want to know if you recognize a suspect who may be responsible for two car burglaries outside of a Shreveport business.
The burglaries happened on Dec. 20 in the 1300 block of East 70th St.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to call 318-673-7300 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373.
More Stories
-
2019 is off to a chilly start, but we are in for a dry day with some…
-
Celebrations are underway around the Arklatex tonight and public…
-
It's day 10 of the partial federal government shutdown. The standoff…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.