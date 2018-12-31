Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Help police identify suspected car burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. - Detectives want to know if you recognize a suspect who may be responsible for two car burglaries outside of a Shreveport business.

The burglaries happened on Dec. 20 in the 1300 block of East 70th St.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to call 318-673-7300 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373.