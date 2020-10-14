Help police locate teen that left Bossier youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police need your help finding a teenager that ran away from a Bossier City youth shelter.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday 16-year-old Nicole Arrel left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Nicole was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray tights, and black shoes. Nicole is described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing about 175 lbs.

Nicole is from Livingston Parish and is believed to maybe returning to that area.

Anyone who may have information on where Nicole may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

