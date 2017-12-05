Help police reunite missing Bossier teen with his family

Breaking News
Bossier City Police need your assistance locating a missing teenager who is in need of taking his medication.

Detectives say 17-year-old Terrance Antonio Dusesoi was last seen Thursday, Nov. 30.  He did not return home from school and may have run away.

Relatives say Terrance is in need of taking his medication and they are concerned for his welfare.

Terrance is described as a black male who stands 6’1” tall and weighs 156 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair with a fade cut.

Terrance was last seen wearing a navy blue Airline High School sweater, black and white sneakers and khaki shorts. He also wears eyeglasses and is known to tell people that his last name is Mosley.

Anyone who knows Terrance’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8650.

