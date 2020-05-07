Help police reunite missing Shreveport man with his family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport man who has been missing for nearly two months.

According to Shreveport Police, 32-year-old Aaron Small was last seen March 18 getting into a car with an unknown female in the 300 block of W. 80th St.

Aaron is described as black male, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 170 lbs., with brown eyes, a shaved bald head and a beard. He also has three teardrop tattoos under his right eye.

Anyone who has seen Aaron or knows where he may be please call Det. Karam at (318) 673-7300 Option #3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss