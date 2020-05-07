Help police reunite missing Shreveport man with his family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport man who has been missing for nearly two months.

According to Shreveport Police, 32-year-old Aaron Small was last seen March 18 getting into a car with an unknown female in the 300 block of W. 80th St.

Aaron is described as black male, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 170 lbs., with brown eyes, a shaved bald head and a beard. He also has three teardrop tattoos under his right eye.

Anyone who has seen Aaron or knows where he may be please call Det. Karam at (318) 673-7300 Option #3.

