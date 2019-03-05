Help Shreveport find this happy guy and his sidekick

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photos courtesy Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify the suspects believed responsible for a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Olive Street on February 20, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspects from the business and released photos extracted from the footage to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.