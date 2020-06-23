Help Shreveport police find 16-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for your help in the search for a 16-year-old who ran away from home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on March 23 Amarkeyious Sims was reported as a juvenile runaway.

Police say Amarkeyious was last seen in the Pines Rd area. He is also known to hang out in the Allendale area.

Amarkeyious has a tattoo on both arms one tattoo says “Cookie” the other says “Lakeshia.”

He is described as a black male standing 6’1″ tall and weighing about 170 lbs.

If anyone has any idea where Amarkeyious is please contact Det. J Gatson at (318)-673-7300 or (318)-673-7020.

