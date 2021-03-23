Help SPD find 15-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help finding a 15-year-old who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on March 10 Shandreal Douglass left Shoppers Value in the 3700 block of Greenwood Rd. without her guardian’s permission. She was last seen in the 400 block of West 77th St.

Shandreal is described as an African American female, standing 5’3” tall, weighing 175 lbs. with brown eyes. She has long black braids pulled back and has a nose ring.

Anyone with information on where Shandreal may be is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.