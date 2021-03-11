Help SPD find missing 15-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Aiyona Williams was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of Herndon St.

Aiyona is described as an African American female, standing 5’4 ” tall and weighing 140 lbs. with brown eyes. She has long black braids pulled back and wears braces.

Anyone with information on where Aiyona may be is urged to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.