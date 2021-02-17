Help SPD find missing 16-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Erick Duarte was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 Block of Dillard St.

Erick is desribed as a Hispanic male, standing 6’4” tall, weighing 250 lbs. with black hair, and brown eyes. Erick was last seen in the 2600 Block of Dillard St.

Anyone who knows where Erick may be is urged to call SPD Det. Stewart at (318) 673-7300.