Help SPD find missing elderly man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police need your assistance finding an elderly man who has been missing since last week.

According to SPD, 73-year-old Johnel Jackson was last seen on May 5 at the intersection of Pierre Ave. and Milam St.

Jackson is described as a black male, standing 5′ 5″ tall and weighing 100 lbs. He has a flat top haircut with some balding and a facial indention to the left side of his face due to a previous injury.

Jackson was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, light colored blue jeans, and brown Penny loafer shoes.

Detectives said Jackson also has a speech impediment and suffers from a medical diagnosis that results in periods of confusion.

Anyone who has information on where Jackson could be please contact Det. Gaddy (318) 673-7020.

