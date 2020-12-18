                                     
Help SPD reunite missing man with his family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport man who has been missing since earlier this week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 56-year-old Spencer Netter was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 15 in the Highland neighborhood.

Spencer is described as a black male, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 170 lbs.

Spencer’s family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information on where Spencer could be is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 option #3.

