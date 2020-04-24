Help SPD reunite missing man with his family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport man who has been since last month.

Damon Henderson, 48, was last seen back on March 27 near 2700 Wisteria St.

Henderson is described as a black male, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black/red checkered pajama pants.

Police said Henderson’s family is deeply concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information on where Henderson could be is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

