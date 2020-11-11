Help SPD reunite missing teen with her family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help locating a 16-year-old who has been missing since last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Trelani Pillows was last seen on Nov. 3 in the 800 block of Belden Dr.

Trelani is described as a black female, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 138 lbs.

The teen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, croc style shoes, and carrying two black bags.

Investigators believe Trelani may be in the area of the 1100 block of Gooseberry Hill or the 9200 block of Savannah Dr.

Anyone with information on where Trelani may be is urged to call Det. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300.

