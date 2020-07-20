Help SPD reunite missing teen with her family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport teenager who has been missing since earlier this month.

According to Shreveport Police, 16-year-old Shanynia Hughes was last seen on July 5 near the 7800 block of Harris St.

Shanynia is described as a black female standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 lbs.

SPD investigators said Shanynia’s family is deeply concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on where Shanynia could be is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-7020.

