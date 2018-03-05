Help State Police track down identity theft suspects

Louisiana State Police want to know if you recognize two people wanted in connection with an identity theft case.

Troopers are investigating two people who conducted fraudulent transactions at several business locations in Shreveport and Bossier City between Feb. and March 2017.

Anyone with information about the identities of this man and woman is urged to call 318.741.2732.

Troopers would like to encourage everyone to monitor their personal information closely and follow up on things that are incorrect.

Here are a few clues that someone may be using your identity: