Help wanted at local grocery stores as sales surge during coronavirus outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As people prepare to self-isolate to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, they’re stocking up on groceries. That has grocery stores scrambling to fill positions to keep up with increased demand.

“We’ve seen a pretty dramatic increase in business due to customers wanting to get supplies in anticipation of what’s taking place,” said Jay Holmes, Brookshire’s district manager.

The COVID-19 outbreak is causing customers to load their carts with the essentials to make the most of spending more time at home.

That has stores like Brookshire’s placing limits on products like milk and beans, and selling out of cleaning supplies. And that’s with the store receiving new stock daily.

“You just never know what’s gonna happen,” said Hannah Nixon.

Nixon wants to help. She applied for a job at the store’s hiring center.

Brookshire’s is looking to increase its workforce by up to 30 percent, hiring for all positions from stockers to cashiers.

Nixon is one of dozens of people looking for steady income in this uncertain time.

“I live with my grandparents,” said Nixon. “I’m afraid my grandma will be out of work, my grandpa doesn’t work. And so, just anything I can do to help out during this crazy time right now.”

Store managers are seeking applicants to fill long-term positions and are also offering short-term slots for people who have been laid off temporarily because of government mandates.

“It’s a dual benefit,” said Holmes. “We need the additional help and there are a lot of people out there that need the help.”

And no experience is necessary.

“We strive to be the best at service in the industry and the best way to do that is hire the friendliest people,” said Holmes. “So, that’s the first quality we look for.”

And Nixon said she’s excited to serve her community and begin work in her new position in the produce department.

“It’s always about what you can do for your community and how you can help out,” said Nixon.

Brookshires will continue hosting its hiring event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 23 – 27 at 388 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport.

Kroger and Walmart have also announced they are currently hiring staff.

