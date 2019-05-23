Hempstead County hosts fundraiser for reserve deputy
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Hempstead County community is coming together to help support one of their own.
Greg Huckabee has volunteered as a reserve deputy for the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades, but last month he was diagnosed with a serious medical illness.
To help lessen his financial burden, the sheriff's office hosted a benefit cookout and auction Thursday.
“We don’t hesitate to help our own and help someone who has a good heart like that,” Deputy Becky Billings, Hempstead County Sheriff's Office.
Their goal is to raise at least $15,000.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
