Hempstead County hosts fundraiser for reserve deputy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Hempstead County community is coming together to help support one of their own.

Greg Huckabee has volunteered as a reserve deputy for the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades, but last month he was diagnosed with a serious medical illness.

To help lessen his financial burden, the sheriff's office hosted a benefit cookout and auction Thursday.

“We don’t hesitate to help our own and help someone who has a good heart like that,” Deputy Becky Billings, Hempstead County Sheriff's Office.

Their goal is to raise at least $15,000.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.