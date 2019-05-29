Henderson toddler found safe after kidnapping, police still investigating

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Ariel Smith has been found safe, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Authorities have identified a little girl’s father as her possible abductor after a missing toddler was reportedly abducted from Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, Ariel Smith, 2, of Henderson, was taken around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday from the Henderson Village Apartment Complex.

Authorities say Smith’s mother lives at that complex off of Highway 259.

Henderson Police believe Smith to be in grave or immediate danger.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and has a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck.

Smith is described as:

a black female

2’1” tall

weighs 39 pounds

black braided hair

brown eyes

Henderson Police are also searching for Lamarcus Smith, 41, in connection with her abduction. He was last seen in Henderson and is described as a black male who was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his chest and right arm.

A vehicle description has not been provided at this time. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.