Here’s where NWLA parishes are handing out donated masks to stop the spread of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Northwest Louisiana Parishes will be distributing donated masks this week in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Hanes clothing company donated 2 million reusable masks to the state and each parish was given a number of masks based on their population. Residents in each parish can pick up their masks at the following locations:

Bossier Parish – Sheriff’s office deputies and staff will be at these locations to provide masks to residents as they drive through beginning Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon:

Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City

ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City

Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett Street, Plain Dealing

An additional drive-thru distribution site will be set up in the Criminal Operations parking lot of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in Benton at 196 Burt Boulevard on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caddo Parish – beginning Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon, parish residents can pick up a mask at the above locations or the following rural sites:

North Blanchard Compactor, 7340 LA Hwy 1, Blanchard

Keithville Compactor, 5159 Keithville-Springridge Road, Keithville

Mayo Road Compactor, 124 Mayo Road, Shreveport

Westpark Compactor, 7294 West Park, Shreveport.

In Shreveport, masks will be handed out at the following parks and locations:

Bill Cockrell, 4109 Pines Road

Airport, 6500 Kennedy Drive

Sunset Acres, 6700 Quillen Blvd.

Southern Hills, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

AB Palmer, 547 E. 79th Street

David Raines, 2920 Grove Lane

Bilberry, 1902 Alabama Ave.

Valencia, 1800 Viking Drive

AC Steere, 4009 Youree Drive

LSU-Shreveport, One University Place

Claiborne Parish – Claiborne Parish OEP will be distributing these masks on a first-come/first-serve basis on Thursday and Friday mornings – April 23rd & 24th (weather permitting) from 9:00 am till noon:

Claiborne Parish Office of Community Services bus parking lot located on South Main Street behind the Police Jury Offices.

These masks will be distributed in individual packets of 5 (five) masks – one packet to each vehicle/household while supplies last.

DeSoto Parish – DeSoto Parish deputies and staff will be at those locations on Thursday and Friday to provide masks to residents as they drive through. These masks can be washed and reused. One per person, please.

Thursday:

Logansport High School: 8:30-10 a.m.

North DeSoto High: 1:00-3:30 p.m.

Friday:

Mansfield High School: 9-11 a.m.

Pelican School: 1-3 p.m.

Natchitoches Parish – beginning Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

Super 1 Foods, 5696 LA-1, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Super 1 Foods, 318 Dixie Plaza, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Deputies have also delivered masks to the Council on Aging, Office of Community Services, Natchitoches Mayor’s Office, and the communities of Campti, Clarence, Cloutierville, Black Lake, Goldonna, Ashland, Fairview Alpa, Cypress, Readhimer, Natchez and some community stores according to Chief Deputy Stuart Wright.

Webster Parish – starting Wednesday, April 22:

Minden Medical Center Citizens can drive through the main entrance of the hospital and someone will hand out your mask so that you do not have to get out of your car. The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Springhill Medical Center Citizens can drive through the drive-thru tent at the Doctors Clinic and someone will hand out your mask so that you do not have to get out of your car. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. Monday – Friday starting Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Webster Fire District 3 Citizens can come to Fire Station No. 1 located at 349 Main Street, Doyline, LA, and someone will hand out your mask. The hours of operation will be from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. Monday – Friday starting Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

One mask per person will be handed out to the public with a photo ID with address on it to verify you are a Webster Parish resident. The first two days of distribution will be reserved for residents 50 years of age and older. After that, the masks will be handed out on a first come first served basis until the supply runs out.

