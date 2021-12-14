Heroes and Helpers: SPD and Target team up to make Christmas merry for area students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is once again teaming up with Target for the retail chain’s annual “Heroes and Helpers” program.

The department received a grant and will receive funds that they will use to pair local students with public safety officials for holiday shopping fun. Their school’s counselors select ten local student participants for the opportunity to meet a new friend and enjoy a $150 shopping spree.

“The Shreveport Police Department is honored to take part in this event,” interim Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement. “This is a wonderful way to give back to the community we serve, and hope that we can continue this tradition for years to come.”

The event will be held Thursday, December 16, at 6:00 p.m. at Target’s Shreveport location, 7110 Youree Drive.