Home Town Kickstart: HGTV coming to Minden to help revitalize town for new show

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Minden women looking to give their hometown a ‘kickstart’ have won an opportunity to do so on a spinoff of a hit HGTV series.

Minden was selected to be a part of six small towns to be revitalized by HGTV.

For the new Home Town Kickstart series, HGTV says six small communities — Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana — were identified as towns that could use a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts.

Along the red cobblestones, you will find the historic downtown of Minden, Louisiana, where new shops are setting up and bed and breakfasts are welcoming visitors. Inside Minden, you will also find the town’s community advocates, Sara McDaniel and Rachel Miller. Together, they applied to HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart Show. They won after applying twice.

“They contacted me back. I called Sara and said we’ve got some work to do,” Miller said.

They went around town filming videos, creating murals by local artists, and getting ideas of what areas for HGTV to focus on.

“They just saw how we really want to work improve Minden, and they saw the effort we had put into it. They see our cute architecture, our amazing downtown, and we are the ‘Friendliest City in the South,’ so I think we just won them over,” McDaniel said.

HGTV has called on some of its biggest stars to help out in this unique initiative.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House); and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) are among the network’s popular experts who, supported by Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, will lead three projects in each town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.

“This puts not only Minden but the state of Louisiana on the map. Our whole community has come together and we’re all working to get our best foot forward. So when they do come, we will be ready and set,” Mayor Terry Gardner said.

They say they’ve watched the economic and tourism success that HGTV renovation shows have brought to other towns.

“We are hoping we will see a huge economic impact for Minden which would be a huge blessing for our local businesses,” McDaniel said.

“It’s such a special little place. Then to be able to show that on such a national scale is so exciting,” Miller said.

Mayor Gardner credits the women for their community-changing and inspiring efforts.

“It’s not just your city government that are your drivers, it’s people,” said Gardner. “That’s our slogan, “We want you to feel at home when you’re in Minden.”

HGTV will send its renovation superstars to Minden for the new series slated to premiere next spring.

They cannot reveal exactly when the crews will film in Minden, but you can follow along on HGTV’s various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.