BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State troopers are investigating what they believe to be a high speed crash that took the life of a Haughton man early Thursday morning.

Officers say Geoffrey Davis was speeding north on LA Hwy 157 in a 2013 Dodge Challenger when he left the road. The vehicle struck several trees, and Davis was ejected. The damage to the Challenger is reported to be too extensive to know if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s office.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation. Investigators do not know if impairment was a factor, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.